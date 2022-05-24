Greg Schneider’s specialty is teaching history. But this year, for the first time, he’s attempted to make some history for Emporia State University.
“I loved it,” Schneider said about his first year as ESU’s Government Relations Officer. That’s a formal way of saying “lobbyist” at the Kansas Legislature.
“Most of my job is taken up with the legislative work,” Schneider said Friday. “It was a great experience.”
But it’s not all of his work. When Schneider was asked to take the position by former President Allison Garrett last July, he became a multi-tasker.
“I’m still teaching,” Schneider said, “so I combine both those roles.”
Arrangements were made for Schneider to live in Topeka, with commutes to Emporia to teach two classes during the spring semester.
“There’s a good group of government relations people from all the universities, that we work with closely,” Schneider explained.
The Kansas Board of Regents also has one, acting as an overseer. That way, “we go in with a team concept,” Schneider said.
The main goal is winning approval of the best possible budget for higher education. This year’s financial situation made that easier, with state surpluses and federal grants available.
For example, lawmakers provided $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds “to move the nursing program back to campus,” Schneider said. Money to renovate Morse Hall will be provided next fiscal year.
But Schneider admitted that was a close call, because “some of the regional schools were left out inadvertently from the budget.” He credited State Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, with making sure that won final approval.
The legislature returned to Topeka for its final acts of the session Monday. Schneider said it’s misleading to conclude that Kansas lawmakers don’t care about higher education.
“They have differences of opinion about it,” he said. “Especially some of the more conservative ones.”
