The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education received an update regarding the district’s various construction projects during its meeting Wednesday.
McCown-Gordon senior projects manager Eric Woltje reported that the area had received more than eight inches of precipitation at the end of May, which had had a considerable impact on the construction work. However, now that the past week and a half had been mostly dry, noticeable progress has been made.
Woltje said that everything possible is being done to complete work on Walnut Elementary by the beginning of next school year but that it will be a “photo finish”. He said construction workers are even out on Saturdays and Sundays.
He estimated that by the end of the week, the roof should be treated so that interior work can be completed even in the event of more rain. Some of this interior work includes painting the ceiling and walls in the multipurpose room, which has already begun.
The framing at the Jones Early Childhood Development Center is 95% complete, Woltje said, and that a great deal of progress has been made over the past week. Brickwork began on Monday and he encouraged people to drive by and check out the progress. That project is on pace to be completed in January 2022.
Woltje said that the expected completion date for work on Emporia High School has been pushed back from mid to late September 2022 to mid to late October 2022. Work has begun on the pool and Woltje said that the pool was in very good condition for its age. Work is also continuing on the band room, choir room, art pod and FACS pod.
The building pad has dried out externally and any soft spots that caused by the moisture were touched up. The plumber has nearly completed all of the underground work as well.
Woltje briefly mentioned future projects. Logan Elementary will begin accepting bids for its projects later this month and Emporia Middle School is currently in the programming/schematic design phase.
Assistant superintendent for business Rob Scheib addressed the school board regarding how the 2021-22 budget will be affected by Senate Bill 13, which requires notice and a public hearing before the board can exceed its revenue neutral rate for property taxes.
He said that, because of how tight the budget is, it would probably be beneficial to exceed the neutral rate, but said that this would elongate and complicate the budget approval process. Additionally, if any step of the process isn’t completed correctly, the district might have to pay back some of the funds it receives.
Scheib then presented preliminary projections for the 2021-22 general fund budget, stating that the total general fund budget authority plus a 31% option budget puts the district at $43,647,208 for next school year.
The district also approved the purchase of 1,400 Chromebooks for high school students in the total amount of $557,576, a laser engraver for the high school’s technology education department in the total amount of $23,625 and new furniture for the high school’s art room in the total amount of $37,770.85.
