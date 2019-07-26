The first annual No Coast Film Festival announced this week the official selection of Emporia Native, Joshua J. Smith’s feature directorial debut, "Buckshot."
Cast includes Tim deZarn ("The Cabin in the Woods"), Conor Murphy (“The Good Place”), Emily Davenport (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Allan Wasserman ("Suburbicon") and Frank Collison (“Twin Peaks”).
Buckshot’s festival run includes five awards including “Best Feature” and “Best Actor” (Tim deZarn) at the Culver City Film Festival, “People's Choice Award” at the Rockport Film Festival, as well as “Best Director” (Joshua J. Smith) and “Best Actor” (Tim deZarn) at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival.
Buckshot follows Charlie Stillman (Murphy), a struggling country singer from New Jersey, who journeys to Nashville to follow in his late father's footsteps and become a country music star.
But when his father's checkered past derails his chances, his only job offer is to drive Buckshot Thomas (deZarn), an aging, hard-living, honky-tonk legend, cross-country to his final concert.
Along the way, the two men forge a rare friendship that could change both their lives forever.
“Screening our film for my hometown audience and having it play at the historic Granada Theatre, the place I learned about movies at a young age, is a dream come true," Smith said.
The filmmakers plus lead actor, Tim deZarn will be in attendance to introduce the film and answer questions after the screening.
Smith wrote and directed Buckshot in addition to serving as a Producer alongside Tim deZarn. Justin Corsbie and Allyssa M. Smith are the Executive Producers.
