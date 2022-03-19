Did a European knight once call Emporia home? Or was that a 20th-century version of fake news?
A reader asked us about that person: “Who was Sir Orville Mosher?”
The Lyon County History Center knows the name well because he was one of its founding figures.
Orville Watson Mosher, Jr. “was a history professor at Kansas State Teachers College,” Deputy Director Lisa Soller said this week. “Eventually he was the volunteer director of the historical society.” His life began in Wisconsin in May 1885, as the son of a former high school principal who became a state senator.
According to his obituary, Mosher had lived in Emporia since 1929. By that time had already spent several years teaching in the United States and abroad in France. He was a 1909 graduate of Princeton University, where he had studied jurisprudence under then Princeton-President Woodrow Wilson. He later completed a Law degree at Harvard, before earning his doctorate in History in France.
He was curator from the late 1930s until the 1960s, when the museum was in the basement of the Civic Building.
“A lot of the early collection that we have was under his direction,” Soller said. “We have his cards. ... He would write descriptions of the items.”
“Kansas Historical Notes” cited Mosher as a “collector of Indian relics” in a 1932 issue.
The Lyon County History Center honored Mosher with an exhibit in January 2014. But it had “tall tales” in the title.
Mosher had a column about the historical society in The Gazette for 15 years. But when the exhibit opened, current Executive Director Greg Jordan told The Gazette that Mosher “would embellish the story” to make some topics more interesting.
That leads to the “Sir” title in Mosher's name.
“Mosher received the Medal of Academic Honor from the Academic Chablisienne of France on May 6, 1963 and was made a member of the Most Ancient and Noble Company of Chevaliers Lancers,” the 2014 Gazette story said.
At the time of his death on March 20, 1971, Mosher "was probably the only Kansan in history to have received the 'medaille d'Honneur Academique avec le titre 'Chevalier Lancier d'Honneur' from the French academie."
ESU's President John E. King knighted him with the honor.
Mosher called himself that day “a chevalier of the Ancient Order of the Lancers.” A Google search for that order Thursday only brought up one thing – the 2014 Gazette article with that quote.
It all explains why Jordan called Mosher in 2014 “a larger-than-life character.”
Mosher died in 1971 at what is now Newman Regional Health. That part is certain. As for other details, as Jordan said in 2014: “Sometimes the story got a little out of hand.”
Throughout his life, Mosher collected his and his Princeton classmates' recollections of Woodrow Wilson, which he compiled into a scrapbook in the mid-1960s. His scrapbooks have been professionally preserved in the ESU Archives.
