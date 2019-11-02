Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Public Library will host “Sharing Patterns, Sharing Lives: Kansas Quilts,” a presentation and discussion by Deborah Divine at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Members of the community are invited to attend this free program. Contact the Emporia Public Library at 340-6451 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
In the early 20th century, Emporia was home to a group of innovative quilters that included Rose Kretsinger, Charlotte Whitehill and Hannah Haynes Headlee. Today their quilts are housed in art museums and revered internationally. The presentation will explore Kansas quilts from this time period and the unique collaborations that sparked “the Emporia, Kansas, phenomenon.”
Deborah Divine is a researcher, instructor and quilting historian from Salina.
“Sharing Patterns, Sharing Lives: Kansas Quilts” is part of Humanities Kansas’s Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.
Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, its pioneering programming, grants and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with partners and supporters, it inspires all Kansans to draw on history, literature, ethics and culture to enrich their lives and serve the communities and state. Visit humanitieskansas.org
