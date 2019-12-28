A children’s picture book author will share his insight with kids, child care providers and early childhood educators alike during two upcoming programs.
Alastair Heim will first present “Dynamics of a Great Read Aloud” for child care and early childhood professionals from 9 - 10 a.m. Jan. 11 on the third flood of the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St. Then, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., children can enjoy a morning of cookies and crafts like Heim shares how “Ideas Are Everywhere.”
“Alastair is so down to earth, and he’s really a neat man,” Mobilizing Literacy Family Liaison Jodi Case said. “We’re really lucky to have him.”
Case said EPL Children’s Services Coordinator Lori Heller saw Heim speak during the Kansas Book Festival in Topeka last year. Heller shared how engaging and personable the author was, and the group discovered that not only was Heim an engaging speaker, he also shared the goals of the local literacy groups.
“He really believes in literacy first and embracing early literacy with young children at an early age,” Case said. “On top of that, the books that he has written up to this point — they captivate a children’s audience.”
Heim’s books include “The Great Puppy Invasion,” “Hello, Door,” “No Tooting at Tea” and “Love You Too.”
All of them, Case said, are colorful and engaging stories with rhymes, alliterations and good rhythm throughout. All acomponents are not only a good children’s book, but also the making of a good read aloud.
During his professional development session, Heim will share insights on effective read aloud strategies and practices that move beyond just reading for young children.
“When you think about reading aloud, a lot of times you think about just reading aloud to young people,” Case said. “But honestly, junior high and high school kids love being read to as long as there are books that captivate them and really captivate their interest. Reading aloud is really an important piece to helping build connections and relationships and getting to know each other.”
Case said one-hour certificates will be available to those needing training for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Registration is not necessary, but the event does start promptly at 9 a.m.
The children’s event is geared for kids ages preschool - 8 and will feature a craft of paper bag hand puppets and plenty of cookies to snack on. The first 50 families will receive an autographed book, with the opportunity to have Heim add a personalized note as well.
Case said she believed having the chance to meet an author could be a life-changing experience for a young reader. Area preschoolers have already had the chance to read “The Great Puppy Invasion” and will be familiar with Heim’s work.
“I think it’s going to be exciting to them because we all know that reading and writing is connected, but many of us don’t have the chance to meet very many authors in our lifetime,” she said. “For them to have a chance to meet someone who’s writing the books they’re actually reading is going to be cool. I think it’s going to give kids strategies and ideas about what they might be able to dream up. All of us can be authors and illustrators of books. I think he’s going to be able to captivate the audience with the excitement of his books.”
Case said she thinks families will come away with a new appreciation for reading aloud.
Both events, which are sponsored by Mobilizing Literacy For Lyon County, Emporia Public Library, Lyon County History Center, Kansas Masonic Literacy Center and Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, are free and open to the public.
“We’re really excited to offer this and partner with so many great organizations in our community,” Case said. “This is really about community building, and it’s generational community building. We’re really looking at an opportunity to build community and build appreciation for literacy and authorship.”
