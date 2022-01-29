Flint Hills Technical College has equipped students with the skills needed for their careers for over 55 years. It was founded in 1963 as the Flint Hills Area Vocational-Technical School and was one of the first vocational-technical education schools in Kansas. The original eleven programs offered were Auto Mechanics, Dental Assisting, Distributive Education, Electricity, Machine Tool, Practical Nursing, Printing, Technical Secretary, Trades and Industry, Vocational Agriculture, and Welding. Several of these programs remain today, updated for today’s technology, and more added to ensure that students have a variety of in-demand programs from which to choose. In 1995, the school received associate degree-granting status and converted from Flint Hills Area Vocational-Technical School into Flint Hills Technical College. It went on to acquire accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission in 2007, allowing expanded options to further serve the community.
One of those options is partnering with area high schools to allow students to earn college credits while still in high school. Over forty possible dual credit courses are available for high school students to use in their career pathways and the College currently has nearly thirty high school partnerships in place. Students are also able to apply earned credits to continue their education at FHTC and complete an associate degree.
To further expand educational opportunities for graduates to continue their education after earning their associate degree, FHTC has 2+2 articulation agreements available with several Kansas four-year institutions for each associate-level program. Four programs are available in partnership with Emporia State University: Business Technology, Graphic Arts Technology, Healthcare Administration/Management and Multimedia Design.
FHTC also serves the community by providing resources for adult learners that want to advance their education or acquire additional skills. Options such as credit for prior experience and evening and online classes assist those already in the workforce. The Adult Education Center is another FHTC resource that provides adult education opportunities, including programs in basic education, English as a Second Language and GED preparation.
FHTC students connect to the community in many ways. They regularly volunteer and participate in community events such as the Annual Polar Bear plunge, fabricating awards for the Emporia Freedom Fest and volunteering with Emporia Mainstreet. Automotive Technology and Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene students interact directly with community members for automotive repair and dental services. Outreach opportunities have also expanded with the FHTC Fusion Food Truck, run by Hospitality/Culinary Arts students and visible at many Emporia events. FHTC students make a financial community impact as well. The EMSI Study published in December of 2019 showed that FHTC created a positive net impact of approximately $14 million on the regional economy and generates a positive return on investment for students, taxpayers and society.
Flint Hills Technical College continually strives to fulfill its mission by adapting and creating innovative opportunities and partnerships that best serve its students and its community.
