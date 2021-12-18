No one is safe from inflation these days. Not even Emporia State University students.
The Kansas Board of Regents approved a package this week that will increase on-campus housing and dining rates next academic year. The hikes are in the range of 2.5%.
Students in what the regents call a “modest” plan, with double-occupancy rooms and 150 block meals, will pay $9,488 beginning next fall. The current charge is $9,252.
A higher-priced rate for Schallenkamp Hall, including an “all access” meal plan, will climb from $9,952 to $10,188.
Of the six state universities whose rates were approved, only Kansas State and Wichita State proposed no increases.
The Board of Regents agenda this week also included a proposal to name a chair for the ESU presidential search committee. But board spokesman Matt Keith said Friday that topic was postponed to a later meeting.
Ken Hush was appointed interim president in November, after Allison Garrett left in October for a new academic job in Oklahoma. At that time, the regents voted for a “closed, committee-led search” for a permanent leader.
