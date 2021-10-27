If you drive by Emporia High School in the middle of the night and hear alarm bells, it is not a case of demonic Halloween wickedness.
A better explanation is the old Kansas song: “Dust in the Wind.”
Emporia firefighters say they've had several calls to the high school in recent days. The latest occurred at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday. Like the others, it was a false alarm.
“It's dust,” Battalion Chief Tony Fuller concluded. Not from witches, but construction.
“They're working on the science wing, doing renovations,” said USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren. So dust from that work is triggering the alarms.
The work is part of the school bond project which voters approved in November 2019. Landgren said construction at the back of the building will lead to a new storm shelter, among other improvements.
