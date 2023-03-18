ESU

Emporia State University asked this week that a Petition for Writ of Mandamus filed with the Kansas Supreme Court by two terminated tenured professors be denied.

The response from ESU is one of the latest developments in the Petition for Writ of Mandamus which was filed by Dr. Christopher Lovett and Dr. Amanda Miracle, two tenured ESU professors who were part of the 33 faculty members dismissed in September following KBOR’s approval of ESU’s Workforce Management Framework.

