Emporia State University asked this week that a Petition for Writ of Mandamus filed with the Kansas Supreme Court by two terminated tenured professors be denied.
The response from ESU is one of the latest developments in the Petition for Writ of Mandamus which was filed by Dr. Christopher Lovett and Dr. Amanda Miracle, two tenured ESU professors who were part of the 33 faculty members dismissed in September following KBOR’s approval of ESU’s Workforce Management Framework.
An ex parte order that would halt the procedures for the professors’ appeals hearings with the OAH was denied in February.
In the response, attorneys dispute the claims made by Lovett and Miracle in the petition — including that ESU, KBOR and the OAH had violated due process, state and federal Constitutional rights and the fifth and 14th amendments — ultimately asking that the petition be denied.
The response, which was filed on the March 13 deadline, stated that the ESU did not violate due process or property rights in the termination of tenured professors and resulting appeals hearings with the OAH.
In their petition, Lovett and Miracle stated that ESU had violated property rights by terminating professors with tenure and due process by requiring that terminated professors prove wrongful termination.
However, ESU’s attorney’s argued, “KBOR policies have long provided for termination of tenured faculty for reasons other than cause. Additionally, the Workforce Management Policy allowed for termination of tenured faculty “for reasons of significant reduction in or elimination of the funding source supporting the position.”
Lovett and Miracle were both professors in the university’s Department of Social Sciences, Sociology and Criminology. In its response, ESU states that the undergraduate history major no longer met the minimum requirements set by KBOR for enrollment and tuition revenue, prompting the university to suspend the Bachelor of arts and science in history, the master of arts in history and other history concentrations and certificates.
“As a result, ESU requires fewer history faculty, and the services of Petitioners were no longer required or sustainable,” the response stated.
Attorneys for Lovett and Miracle also argued that the professors were required to present evidence of wrongful termination, but were not allowed to ask questions, gather information or view documents from ESU or KBOR, or provide their own witnesses.
Professors, students and community members alike shared concerns about the process for termination following KBOR’s decision in September to allow ESU to utilize the Workforce Management Framework, with professors stating that they were given mandatory appointments with university administration where they were informed they would be dismissed at the end of the spring semester. Professors who spoke with The Gazette in September said they were not given any specific reasons for their terminations or why their programs were being “realigned.”
In the response, attorneys for ESU and KBOR state that both KBOR policy and the Workforce Management Framework place the burden of proof in appeals cases on employees and because the basis for termination in Lovett and Miracle’s cases were both program suspension, “due process does not mandate discovery.”
A motion to the Kansas Supreme Court to file an Amicus Curiae brief — a brief to add expertise or insight — by the American Association of University Professors was denied on Wednesday.
Lovett and Miracle may file a response no later than March 20.
