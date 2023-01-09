A score of $5,500 on Jeopardy these days is a so-so total.
But that amount was a big payoff at the Emporia High School Junior Class Trivia Night Fundraiser over the weekend.
“We had the Bowyer Building completely packed from wall to wall,” parent Jenny Denton said Monday. “I was shocked and thrilled.”
Tables with 28 teams of eight to 10 people faced several rounds of tough questioning. One of the toughest revealed a generation gap in the room.
“One round was all one-letter logos — the logo for Rockstar video games, which was an R,” Denton said. “The tables with some younger folks definitely got that and the older tables did not.”
Junior class members acted as runners and sellers of “mulligans,” she added.
“If you didn’t know the answer to a question, you could put a little sticker on your page and it would count as a free answer,” Denton explained.
“The Avengers” team broke a tie with “Whiskeypedia” in the final round to take first place. Sponsors of trivia rounds also provided money for the event.
The trivia night was the first money-making idea that came to mind when junior class parents met in December.
“I had no idea that it would be so successful,” Denton admitted.
Money from the trivia fundraiser and others will be used by the EHS junior class for “prom and after-prom festivities,” an announcement on Facebook said.
“As a parent, our first mission is to put on a really great after-prom,” Denton said. “We want the kids to have a safe and fun place to go. ... We’re going to be able to have lots of fun activities.”
This year’s EHS prom and after-prom will occur Saturday evening, April 1 at the Emporia State University ballroom.
“I would not be surprised if we brought trivia back, maybe, next year,” Denton said. “This group will be back together raising money for the after-grad party for the seniors.”
