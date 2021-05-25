Former USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case has been hired to fill the same role at the Douglas School District in Box Elder, S.D., the Rapid City Journal reports.
The Douglas school board unanimously approved the hiring of Case on Monday night. He will take over as the district's interim superintendent on July 1 with a salary of $150,000.
Case was interviewed by a seven-member committee along with two other applicants on Thursday. That committee was made up of three Douglas school board members, the district’s business manager and two executive directors.
“Our main goal was that they had experience in either similar size or larger (districts) so they could help us plan for that growth,” interim superintendent Ann Pettit told the Rapid City Journal. “We were really looking for someone who understands that size of a district and can help us with that growth.”
Former Douglas School District Superintendent Alan Kerr was granted a paid leave of absence through June 30 at an April 12 school board meeting. Pettit said the board will officially accept his resignation at an upcoming board meeting.
Case abruptly and immediately resigned from his position at USD 253 on Nov. 20, 2020, in a separation agreement he mutually signed with the USD 253 Board of Education.
Under the agreement, Case voluntarily resigned his employment, effective immediately. The district agreed to pay Case all compensation and benefits through June 30, 2021 — the end of his current contract — on the district’s regular pay schedule.
Case’s contracted salary, including fringe benefits, for the 2019-2020 school year was $171,380.
Case received half of his accrued vacation and sick leave earned as of June 30, 2021, on or before Dec. 31, 2020, and received the remaining half by Feb. 2, 2021.
On or before June 30, 2021, the district will pay Case the full amount it has contributed to his retirement account and, “on the first pay date after June 30, 2021, the District shall pay Case a lump sum of $10,000, in lieu of the contractual compensation and benefits due to him for 2021-2022.”
Case’s health, dental and all other insurance plans will remain under the district’s plan through June 30, 2021, including continued coverage for his family members.
Case was allowed to seek and accept other employment, including with another school district.
The agreement also includes a confidentiality clause for both the district and Case, prohibiting both parties from disclosing details regarding the terms of the separation of employment — except what may be required by the Kansas Open Record Act or as allowed by state law.
USD 253 released a redacted copy of the separation agreement with Case, which did not include any indications as to the reason for his sudden departure.
The district stonewalled attempts by The Gazette to access an unredacted version because declassifying portions of the separation agreement “would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy” as per K.S.A. 45-221(a)(30).
The district claimed the redacted portions of the separation agreement do not address reasons for separation or monetary compensation and that “Disclosing this redacted information would only serve to provide information of a personal nature regarding Mr. Case which we believe would be an unwarranted invasion of his privacy. Some of the redacted information is also exempt from disclosure based on K.S.A. 45-221(a)(4), K.S.A. 45-221(a)(1), and/or K.S.A. 72-2411. Therefore we respectfully decline to disclose those redacted portions of the separation agreement.”
