A longtime educator with the North Lyon County School District is ready for her next big adventure. After 40 years with USD 251, Becky Mayes has retired.
“It just felt like it was time,” she said. “I wanted to slow down and just take the time to stop and just enjoy life and my family.”
Mayes began her career with the district in as an elementary school teacher at the former Reading Elementary School. It was the fall of 1983, and Mayes, an Emporia native, had just graduated from Emporia State University.
“It was a combination first and second grade classroom when I started,” she said. “It was fun. It was challenging to have two grades at the same time, especially just starting out and getting your feet wet with having your own classroom. But I had a lot of good help and figured it out.”
Mayes spent that first school year teaching two sets of lessons each day. Thankfully, the classrooms in the old, brick school building were large enough to accommodate.
“I would have one grade level facing one blackboard, and then I would move from one group to another while the first graders were trying to work on their assignments,” she said. “I did have a teacher aide part of the time.”
Mayes spent the next 20 years teaching at Reading, where she enjoyed working with the small, close-knit community. In 2003, she was given the opportunity to move into an administrative role as the district’s school improvement coordinator — a role she maintained until her retirement this month.
“When I first took the position, it was mainly in the area of curriculum,” she said. Mayes oversaw quality performance assessments, Title I program supports and more. “The trends in education are constant and I’d say probably the first 10 years it wasn’t quite as fast. But the last 10 years, and probably the last five or six years, it has been fast and furious.”
Changes in trends, evolving Kansas Department of Education requirements, and advancements in technology were all part of the challenge when it came to making sure teachers were the most well-equipped they could be to teach the district’s students.
At the end of the day, she said, the students were the most important — and most rewarding — part of her job.
“The number one most rewarding aspect of it is seeing former students as thriving adults they have grown to be,” Mayes said. “They have their own families and their own professions, and are just making great contributions to society.”
She also enjoys hearing from them and getting updates on their lives.
“It’s also very rewarding with staff to truly appreciate your help, and just any help that you can give them,” Mayes added. “It’s nice to know you have someone there when you need them.”
It was that sense of community that kept her at the district for so long to begin with. While Mayes did seek out other opportunities in other districts over the years, nothing else ever felt right at the end of the day.
“There were a few times that I did consider making a change, thinking that I needed to see what else was out there,” she said. “It just never felt right and it just fellt like that’s where I was supposed to be, and where I was meant to be.”
It felt right to stay, Mayes said, because of that “small school family atmosphere.”
“The grass is always green, and for some people it is,” she said. “It’s different for everyone.”
Now, Mayes is looking forward to more time with her children and grandchildren, and seeing what life has in store for her.
“I plan to be able to be more present,” she said.
