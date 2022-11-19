Albert Taylor Hall was awash in riotous color and music from around the world at Friday evening’s International Culture Show. Emporia State University students from more than a dozen countries shared dance, song, and poetry with a supportive and appreciative audience.

International Education Week, Nov. 14-18, is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education is part of the effort to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences.

