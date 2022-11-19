Albert Taylor Hall was awash in riotous color and music from around the world at Friday evening’s International Culture Show. Emporia State University students from more than a dozen countries shared dance, song, and poetry with a supportive and appreciative audience.
International Education Week, Nov. 14-18, is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education is part of the effort to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences.
Chie Austin, Director of International Student and Scholar Services at Emporia State University and ESU Dean of International Education Mark Daly handed out programs before the show began.
“The International Culture Show is a longstanding tradition at many universities across the country to showcase global and international collaboration,” Daly said. “We are proud of our talented group of ESU students who volunteer to get up there and share their talents.”
The International Culture Show is the finale to a week’s worth of events on the ESU campus for International Education Week. From demonstrations of origami, Japanese calligraphy, and the Ukata dressing experience to a crepes dinner prepared and served by French students, the week was filled with exotic sights, sounds, and flavors.
International students Marcel and Azwad were hosts for the evening’s entertainment.
“This is the evening we have all waited for,” Marcel announced. “Enjoy this entertainment from all over the world!”
Saman Mehak opened the show with a dramatic candlelit dance and singing “Pasoori”, a traditional song from her country of Pakistan.
An energetic modern Bengali dance followed, performed by students Ayesha, Eli, Jaly, Irin, Ashura and Khadija, all from Bangladesh.
Japanese students Anju, Mai, Kyo, Masa, Akane and Senna performed two traditional Japanese dances, the second of which was a sea shanty from the Hokkaido region of Japan.
Omar Osama was resplendent in traditional costume and recited a poem from his native country of Bangladesh. Chinese students Gongwen, Senrui and Haoyu danced the Ben Cao Gang Mu for an appreciative audience.
Aaliyah, who hails from the Bahamas, gave a unique dance rendition–Junkanoo–to a rock ‘n roll “Stagger Lee” medley of tunes. Eli and Mousume, in beautiful traditional dress, read a beautiful poem that was written by a famous poet from their native Bangladesh.
The Kawaii Girls from Japan wowed the audience with their choreographed dance routines. Kawaii means “cute” in English.
Mariia hails from Russia. She sang a lovely traditional Russian love song.
The Latin Demo Show featured a dozen students from several Latin American countries, who exuberantly performed Bachata and Salsa dances. The group’s tribute to Selena was a crowd favorite. The evening concluded with a colorful and energetic dance medley performed by international students in beautifully bright traditional garb from Asia, Africa and America.
The U.S. State Department website encourages, “We want you to celebrate as much and as often as you like. We recognize that international education is integral to building and sustaining a more democratic, secure, and prosperous world.”
