The USD 252 school district is discussing a new two-year contract with a teachers' association, with an option for a third year.
Minutes presented at Wednesday's school board meeting indicate the first round of negotiations with the Southern Lyon County National Education Association occurred Wednesday, November 2.
The 26-minute online meeting examined not only the length of a new contract, but a salary schedule, emergency assignments and retirement incentives.
The goal is to have negotiations completed by the end of the year, the minutes say.
The district and association are scheduled to meet again Tuesday, this time in person. Tentative offers may be presented then.
