What began as a leave of absence a few weeks ago is now a full search for a new Emporia State University provost.
Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson confirmed Monday that George Arasimowicz resigned. She said Interim President Ken Hush announced the decision in an email to students and staff two weeks ago.
Larson also revealed that Teachers College dean Joan Brewer was named Friday as the chair of a search committee for the next provost and vice president for academic affairs. Committee members have yet to be named.
Larson said she did not have details about why Arasimowicz left. An ESU statement in late January said he was taking a “personal leave of absence.”
Arasimowicz held the provost position only about eight months, coming from Central State University in Ohio last June. But during that time, he served as acting president for about six weeks after the resignation of Allison Garrett.
His departure means ESU now is hunting for people to fill two top positions, president and provost. Larson said the provost hunt will have some differences.
“It’s usually a smaller committee — pretty much just people on campus,” Larson explained. “We use search committees for many of our jobs.”
Gary Wyatt is now ESU interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, after taking the positions on an interim basis.
