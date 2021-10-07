The community is invited to a farewell reception for Allison and Chip Garrett next week.
Allison Garrett announced her resignation as president of Emporia State University on Sept. 24 after she was named the ninth chancellor and chief executive officer for the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education.
Garrett came to ESU in 2016 as the university’s 17th president, after serving as the executive vice president of Abilene Christian University. Prior to that, she held other higher level positions in education and the corporate sector.
Both Garrett and her husband Chip have been heavily involved in the community since coming to Emporia. Allison Garrett serves on the United Way of the Flint Hills Board of Directors. She is also the vice chair of the NCAA’s Board of Governors and chair of the Division II Presidents’ Council.
Chip Garrett has served on the City of Emporia Planning and Zoning board and the SOS Board of Directors and fundraising campaign steering committee. He has been a familiar face for many students during Spaghetti Fridays, and many on campus will miss “his delicious cookies and cakes.”
The come-and-go reception will be from 3 - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, on the Wooster Lake Patio, located on the north side of the Memorial Union. From inside the Memorial Union, go to the west end of the first floor, then take the stairs be the Hornets Nest or the elevator nearby to the lower level. Doors to the patio exit on the north.
Garrett's final day at the university is Friday, Oct. 15. She will begin her duties on Nov. 8 in Oklahoma.
