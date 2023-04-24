It was “A Night of Inspiration” at the annual Flint Hills Technical College gala on Friday evening.
Held at W. L. White Auditorium, the sold-out event raised more than $200,000 for scholarships and other academic opportunities for FHTC students.
Vice President of Advancement Mike Crouch said this year’s fundraising goal was $175,000. “We want to give our students the best opportunities for success,” he said. “Between selling out tonight’s gala, the silent auction that started on Monday and the live auction tonight, I think that [fundraising goal] is doable.”
In addition to fundraising, the gala is an opportunity to spotlight various FHTC programs. Most noticeable was the plated dinner, catered by students from the Hospitality/Culinary Arts program. The evening’s menu included braised short ribs in red wine sauce served with spring veggies and garlic potato stacks and a chocolate and coffee opera cake with orange sorbet quenelle on chocolate crumble. Diners also enjoyed specialty bread from Chad “The Breadman” DeCrow, an FHTC alumnus.
Students from the Graphic Art Technology, Multimedia Design and Network Technology programs also contributed to the event.
Sauder Custom Fabrication was the gala’s presenting sponsor. Vice President and Manager of Human Relations Karen Brown-Gentz said supporting FHTC is important for our local, regional and national economic health.
“There is a shortage of skilled labor all over the country,” she said. “FHTC graduates help fill that shortage which benefits not just our community but the entire economy.”
FHTC President Caron L. Daugherty addressed the audience prior to the live auction and highlighted several reasons to celebrate, including the institution’s 60th anniversary.
“We have a lot of great things planned this year to celebrate our diamond anniversary,” she said. “We also celebrate our nursing program being ranked number 1 in the country, our dental hygiene program being ranked number 12 in the country and graduation rates in the top 2-3% for two-year institutions. We also celebrate 94%-98% job placement in the industry in which students receive their training.”
She later expanded on her remarks with the Gazette, saying the gala is “a celebration of our students, employees and programs. It is an opportunity to ensure we can continue to offer scholarships so our students can go into the careers they want without incurring significant debt.”
Producing the gala is itself an opportunity for students to use their skills in a real-world situation and to encourage community engagement, both core goals at FHTC.
“Civic responsibility and serving the community are part of the education at FHTC,” Daughtery said. “Our students go on to become strong members of the community, serving on boards of directors and engaging with organizations and nonprofits. Events like tonight reinforce that because not only are they putting on this event, but they see members of the community coming to support them.”
The celebration continued with recognition of the 2023 Distinguished Alumni, Troy Estes. Estes graduated from the electronics program at FHTC in the 1980s, pursued a business degree at Emporia State University and is currently President of Vektek, Inc.
Daughtery also recognized two current students in the Hospitality/Culinary Arts program. Julia Zinke and Ava Kemmerly recently competed at the SkillsUSA regional competition at Johnson County Community College. SkillsUSA is a career and technical student organization for students and professionals enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
The pair competed in the culinary arts competition where Kemmerly received the bronze medal and Zinke took home the gold. Zinke will compete at the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia in June.
A highlight of the gala is the live auction where bidding can be fierce for coveted items, such as serving as a judge for FHTC’s popular cooking competition, The Cut. Tammy Edmiston won the judge’s chair this year amid heavy competition.
Edmiston has never been to The Cut but said she watches a lot of cooking competition shows and is excited to be part of one.
“I cook, I bake and I love food,” she said, laughing. “Plus my son went through the culinary program and really liked it.”
The total amount raised from this year’s gala events was still being tallied at press time.
