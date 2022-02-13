School superintendents are busy watching classrooms and students. But at this time of year, they also have to glance at Topeka from time to time.
North Lyon County Superintendent Robert Blair told the school board this past week about several legislative bills that he's watching. One would allow home school and private school students to join in school district extracurricular activities.
“It's been a fight,” board President Matt Horton said. “This has been allowed for years, but it's not been mandated.”
Horton noted in a couple of cases, students have entered the USD 251 system after participating in events such as sports.
“It could be a positive,” Horton said. But he indicated that it could also be a financial headache, along with questions about students being accountable for making their grades.
House Bill 2511 received a committee hearing two weeks ago, but has yet to move farther.
Another bill Blair is watching would permit parents to transfer their children to any school district in Kansas. A district would have to accept them if they have space in the child's grade level.
“Right now, this board has local control,” Blair explained. “If an out-of-district student applies, in our handbook we have a protocol that says we're going to check your attendance, grades, behavior, test scores.”
Some school districts in the Wichita area have run ads recruiting students for years. Horton expressed concern that a state policy requiring district to accept transfers could get out of control.
“A lot of times, smaller schools have benefits – small class sizes,” Horton said. “It is about helping them. But it can be a real financial burden, also.”
In both cases, Blair's main concern is who really controls school policies.
“That's really your local control," Blair said.
House Bill 2553 also is in the committee stage. It had a hearing Tuesday, February 1.
