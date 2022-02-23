Emporia High School boys basketball coach and physical education teacher Beau Welch will serve as the school's new athletic director and assistant principal, USD 253 announced Wednesday evening.
Welch began his career with Emporia Public Schools in 2007 when he was hired as a health teacher at Emporia Middle School. In 2010, he transferred to his current position at EHS as a physical education teacher and boys varsity basketball coach.
“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to remain at Emporia High School and serve our school and community,” Welch said in a written release. “I look forward to growing professionally as well as continuing to build relationships with our students and staff.”
“I am excited that Beau has accepted this position and will be joining our administrative team,” said EHS principal Dathan Fischer. “With his experience as a teacher and head coach here at EHS, I am looking forward to the leadership he will bring. Beau has always had a passion for athletics in Emporia and I believe he is the right person to lead the future of our athletic programs. Additionally, I know Beau will work hard to learn more about the needs, goals, staff, and students at EHS in his new role as assistant principal.”
Welch holds a Bachelor’s degree in K-12 physical education and health and a Master’s degree in educational administration, both from Emporia State University.
Welch is married to his wife Larissa, a second-grade teacher at Timmerman Elementary and they have four children who attend Emporia Schools.
“My wife and I are very pleased to continue to raise our family in this caring community,” Welch said.
Starting July 2022, Welch will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of current assistant principal/athletic director Curtis Simons.
