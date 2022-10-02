The biscuits were moving for the Emporia Sertoma Club this weekend. But the club's famous train still is not.
“We probably served more than we have in the past... It's a record number,” Terri Summey said Sunday about the club's annual scholarship breakfast.
She estimated about 525 people stopped by the Emporia Senior Center Saturday morning to purchase biscuits and gravy.
“We did both the dine-in and the drive-through.” Summey said.
Funds from the breakfast help pay for the education of area college students.
“We usually give out between $10,000-12,000 worth of scholarships every year,” Summey said.
The money will be divided three ways: Emporia State University's general fund, the ESU Department of Nursing and Flint Hills Technical College. Campus foundations will distribute the funds.
“If we give $500 per year, that's 24 scholarships,” Summey said.
The Sertoma Club might need an electrical engineer to fix the Soden's Grove Park railroad problem. Summey confirmed the miniature train won't run again until next spring.
“We have an electric generator in the train that runs it,” Summey explained. “We've put more hours on that generator than it was intended to have.”
A second generator is in the rewiring process, but Summey admitted her knowledge of repairing that is limited.
“We're really sad that we're not going to be able to do the Halloween run and the Christmas run,” Summey said. “Those are two that we really look forward to.”
Summey thanked the sponsors of Saturday's breakfast. The Gazette was one of them. Spangles and Fanestil's donated food for the fundraiser.
“It really goes for a good cause, to help students get the education that they need,” Summey said.
Summey works with the ESU library system. She noted the system has not been affected so far by the staff cuts in other parts of the university.
