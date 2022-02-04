After a 71-degree Monday, a five-inch snowfall Wednesday and a wind chill of 13 below zero Thursday morning, Emporia-area gardeners may not be sure what to do next.
“Right now is kind of sitting and waiting,” Travis Carmichael, Kansas State University Extension Agent, said Thursday afternoon.
Carmichael is working with Lyon County Extension Master Gardeners to prepare this year’s Grow Your Garden Series. Monthly workshops on a variety of topics will begin in mid-March.
But actually, Carmichael said Monday would have been a good time to prepare a garden for spring.
“If they had some perennials or trees and shrubs, it’s not a bad idea when we have... days above 50 in general, or especially when we hit 70, (to be) out watering,” Carmichael said. “I know that sounds weird.”
He explained that even dormant plants use water, that moves through them.
Carmichael’s first workshop of the season may be mysterious to some green thumbs: “Hypertufa Containers and Bird Baths.” That first word brought no results from two online dictionaries.
“We’re making something that’s not for instant gratification,” Carmichael said.
Hypertufa is made by mixing porous limestone, which is lighter than other rocks, with Portland cement and components from potting mixes such as peat moss.
“We make it into a consistency where it’s moldable,” Carmichael said. “It’s whatever is your heart’s content on shapes and size is.”
The hypertufa workshop will be presented in two parts on Wednesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 23.
Carmichael isn’t sure which workshop will grab the most interest this year. They include sessions on culinary herbs, terrariums, perennials and houseplants. All of them will be on the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., with breaks in May and August.
The Wednesday, July 20 workshop will help people prepare flowers and vegetables for the Lyon County Fair. The dates for this year’s fair have not been announced.
The July program will be free, while the other workshops cost $20. The fee includes all supplies.
Registration for the workshops is open now, and most have limited enrollment.
People can call the extension office at 620-341-6220. They also can sign up or download a season catalog at Lyon.KSU.edu by clicking “event registration.”
