“Cosy: the British Art of Comfort,” by Laura Weir, HarperOne, 2019, $19.99.
As an Anglophile, I jumped at the chance to read the book, “Cosy: the British Art of Comfort” by Laura Weir. I enjoy British television and a hot cup of tea with milk and sugar. This book looked to be a great read. (Note that the Brits spell cozy with an “s”.)
Ms. Weir points out at the beginning that the British concept of cosy is not a set-in-stone regiment. It has many variations. She says that cosy is “the thing you do when no one is watching.” She contrasts this with the Danish concept of home and hearth, Hygge, which she feels has been overexposed on social media and has become too pretentious.
The first topic covered is tea. Hot, not iced, as this book is all about British lifestyle, of course. I love her quote that “tea is restorative and nurturing, it doesn’t have an ulterior motive.” Coffee seeks to rile you up, which is not very cosy at all.
There is a chapter on dressing for the winter, which is appropriate since Ms. Weir formerly held a role at British Vogue. There, you can read the “10 steps to Cosy Dressing.” If you are in a crafty mood, read all about a knitting group called “Wool and the Gang” and knit your own cosy fashions.
Now that you are dressed warm and have a hot drink, you need food. What Americans call comfort food is similar to a cosy feast for the British author. She mentions Irish stew, steaming porridge and cottage pie (recipe included). There are tips on home décor, books to read and films to watch. Also, long, warm baths take center stage.
What I was not expecting was a chapter on how the outdoors could be cosy. But after the interview with Liz Nelstrop of the National Trust (www.nationaltrust.org.uk), I must admit that I have changed my mind. A leisurely walk through leaves on a brisk day does sound good.
After all this self-care, one might be feeling a little guilty. So, the author adds that not all have access to the comforts of home and urges us to show our gratitude by giving. The charities that are listed in the book are uniquely British, but we can translate them to our own local community and share.
The book ends with insights about the cosiest of holidays — Christmas. So, if you want to learn more about the unfussy habits of getting cosy in England, then take the advice of this bloke and read the book.
