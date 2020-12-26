One of the most traditional signs of Christmas in Emporia is the lighting of the star atop Plumb Hall on the Emporia State University campus. The bright star has been shining for years and has become a favorite among campus and community members.
While there is no official record of when the star was first erected on Plumb Hall, Gwen Larson, director of media relations at ESU was able to provide some behind the scenes details around the history of the beloved star.
“I don’t know exactly how long we have been lighting the star but I do know that up until 2020 we always lit the star on Plumb Hall the night of the Christmas parade, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving,” Larson said. “Then we keep it on throughout the holiday season.”
Gazette records indicate the star has been part of Emporia State’s holiday traditions since the 1930s.
This year, the star lighting, like most things was done differently. Since students would already be gone for the semester when the lighting would have traditionally taken place on Dec. 1 the college went ahead and lit the star early. It was turned on around Oct. 22 so students could enjoy the tradition before leaving campus.
More than 10 years ago, the college would host a ceremony on campus for the official lighting. Mike Lane was the last president of ESU to participate in this tradition. Many families remember attending the ceremony with their children who were attending CECE on campus. The children would perform Christmas carols at the lighting ceremony.
“I loved the ceremony,” Kirsten Reynolds of Emporia said. “All of my children sang at the ceremony and thought it was wonderful. It is one of our fondest holiday memories. We would start at ESU with the ceremony and cookies and hot chocolate and then watch the parade.”
At the lighting ceremony the college president would have a large light switch to flip, officially lighting the star for the season. Larson explains this was part of the holiday “magic.” Rather than actually string the lights from the top of the tall building, the switch was simply a prop. A well-hidden ESU employee would remain on the roof and plug in the star when the moment was right.
In many residences throughout Emporia, Christmas decorations are put away each year, often hidden away in storage sheds and garages. Then each year, when the Christmas season returns, the decorations are pulled back out and displayed. This is not so when it comes to the star atop Plumb Hall.
“There is very little maintenance for the star,” Larson explained. “It actually folds down and lays on the top of Plumb Hall. You can see it on top of the roof in aerial photos. It locks into place and then when it is time it is unlocked and put up. I believe they just have to check the bulbs.”
