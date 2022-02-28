Emporia Public Schools students will no longer be required to wear masks effective immediately after a special board of education meeting Monday afternoon.
This reverses a decision made last week to remove universal masking on March 28.
The new policy will allow masking to be optional in all district buildings where the COVID-19 absentee rate is beneath a 5% threshold. If a building reaches or exceeds the 5% threshold, universal masking will be required for at least two weeks and until the positivity rate drops below 5% once again.
Students will no longer be required to wear masks on district transportation either, as the Kansas Department of Education removed its universal masking requirement on school transportation on Friday.
Individuals who test positive and return to school after five days and a negative antigen test will be required to wear a mask for days 6-10. Anyone showing two or more symptoms of COVID-19 will be encouraged to receive a COVID-19 test or receive an alternative diagnosis.
Board president Art Gutierrez called Monday’s special meeting after having time to process last week’s decision and discuss the issue further with other board members as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s relaxation of in-school masking guidelines.
The motion to remove universal masking effective immediately passed 5-2, with Gutierrez and board member Lillian Lingenfelter opposing.
Gutierrez said that while he was in favor of removing masks prior to the original date of March 28, he believed that March 7 — next Monday — would be a more appropriate date.
“I’ve received a couple emails from staff saying, ‘We’d like some time,’ especially the social-emotional learning aspect of it because there are staff members, there are students that are getting anxious about being in a classroom with no mask on,” he said. “I know they can wear their own masks and get the N-95s as well, but I don’t think we have to rush into anything.”
Lingenfelter said that as a teacher, she believes it is important to provide staff and students a “buffer” time to get used to the change and advocated removing masks Tuesday or next Monday.
“I don’t know that I would have necessarily appreciated (having the decision made effective immediately) so I think at least giving them a day to prepare would be appreciated,” she said.
The original decision last Wednesday to remove masks March 28 was made after district officials recommended the change as COVID-19 infection rates have plummeted in recent weeks both in the community at large and within Emporia schools, and as public health officials discuss the move from a pandemic state to an endemic state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.