The Emporia Public Library ushered in the month of April with a busy community seed swap Saturday afternoon. From first-time gardeners to Extension Master Gardeners, it was clear that people are ready to get their hands in the dirt and start planting seeds.
“I know we have a really robust gardening community, because I drive around and see their beautiful lawns and gardens,” Emporia Public Services Librarian Molly Chenault said. “I want to create a space for beginners and more experienced gardeners to exchange information and resources so that everyone can enjoy gardening.”
A wide variety of seeds were available to swap, from hand-harvested loofah gourd and castor beans to echinacea and Hatch chile and many commercial packets of herb, flower, and vegetable seeds. The large meeting room at the Emporia Public Library buzzed with conversation as people discussed the merits of various varieties of seed, when to plant, and what plants do best in our particular climate and location.
Jeff Schaefer and Leslie Cunningham brought a neatly organized box filled with seeds they saved from their garden to share with others. Schaefer’s seed box was divided with file folder inserts labeled with the seed variety. Seeds were in small plastic zipper bags with a small handwritten identification label inside. Schaefer noted that he and Cunningham traveled to bluegrass festivals and always carried the seed box with them to share and swap seeds with musicians and music lovers. Both echoed the sentiments of other attendees that more opportunities for seed- and plant-swapping would be appreciated.
Seed-saving was once a normal part of the gardening cycle, much like canning and preserving garden bounty to feed families through the winter. Today, four large corporations own the rights to more than two-thirds of the world’s seed patents: BASF, Bayer/Monsanto, ChemChina-Syngenta, and Corteva Agriscience. Control over seeds is control over the world’s food supply.
According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, 75% of the world’s crop varieties disappeared between 1900 and 2000. Seed diversity is a kind of insurance against crop vulnerability to plant diseases and nutrient-stripping monoculture, not to mention preserving the intense flavor and dense nutrient value of heirloom seeds.
The good news is that there are around 1,500 seed vaults around the world that collect and protect native heirloom seed varieties, most notably the Svalbard Global Seed Vault located on the remote Norwegian island of Spitzbergen, 1,300 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. The Svalbard Seed Vault safeguards 1,214,827 seed samples from almost every country in the world, with room for millions more. You can take a virtual tour of Svalbard at visitsvalbard.com.
The United States has seed vaults (also known as gene banks), too, twenty of them scattered across the country. The largest, one of the premier seed banks in the world, is the National Center for Genetic Resources Preservation at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Col., formerly known as the National Seed Storage Laboratory (NSSL). It’s sometimes affectionately referred to as the “Fort Knox for the world’s seeds.”
Emporia Public Library staff member Larissa May demonstrated how to make seedballs, passing the finished products out to attendees to take home. A book display featured gardening books available for checkout at the library. Lyon County Horticulture and Community Development Extension Agent Travis Carmichael was on hand for the event, providing advice and information for what to grow and how to successfully grow it in our area. Leslie Cunningham noted that it’s equally important to learn how to harvest, store, and prepare the garden bounty one produces.
“Most people don’t know all the health benefits of getting outside and gardening,” Carmichael said. “They are both mental and physical. If your doctor says exercise for “X” number of minutes, gardening works for that. Gardening can lower stress levels and anxiety as well. And it’s a great way to do something as a whole family.”
Carmichael noted that “seed swaps are a great way for community members to talk to each other and share their successes with different varieties.”
The Lyon County K-State Research & Extension Office has a wide variety of resources, including pamphlets and gardening classes, available to the public. The Extension Master Gardener program is also headquartered at the Extension Office. Carmichael added, “We’re seeing a lot more people gardening for the first time. Come talk to us at Extension — a lot of what you find Google-searching isn’t true, or is not accurate for Kansas.”
The Emporia Public Library Seed Swap was the brainchild of Public Services Librarian Chenault. She has scheduled additional gardening-related events in the coming months. Visit the library website or their Facebook page for dates and more information.
“Many libraries have seed libraries — we don’t have a good space for that yet. But we can absolutely do a seed-swapping event where people can come and go,” Chenault concluded.
To learn more about gardening events at the Emporia Public Library, visit their website at emporialibrary.org, contact them at 620-340-6462, or drop by the library at 110 E. Sixth Ave. Contact the Lyon County K-State Research & Extension Office at 620-341-3220, visit them at 2632 W. US Hwy 50, or find them online at lyon.k-state.edu.
