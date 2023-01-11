The Maynard building sale, budget updates and Jones Early Childhood Development Center achievements highlighted the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening.
Board members continued discussions on how to proceed with the Maynard Building property listing after Simmons Pet Food withdrew its bid to purchase the building in December.
The district is in the process of collecting bids on the property and discussed the possibility of adding a list price for the building, selecting a realtor and establishing an earnest money percentage on the purchase of the building.
“We find ourselves in more of a legal contract than just ‘what are you going to do with the building,’” Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib said.
The board plans to move forward with the decision of choosing a realtor and setting up the contract at the next meeting after the board has time to receive proposals from local realtors.
Stephanie Pope, director of business, presented board members with an update on the 2022-23 budget.
Pope said the district’s general fund is down 5% in spending compared to last year and up $1.9 million in revenue. However, Pope added, the cost of utilities and gas has increased.
“We are seeing almost double of what we were at last year,” Pope said.
As for the supplemental fund, Pope said it is staying relatively flat.
“We are headed in the right direction,” Pope said. “I’m comfortable looking at the numbers compared to past years.”
The board also received a goal and strategy update from staff members at the Jones Early Childhood Development Center.
Principal Joy McGhee said Jones has 226 students, with 54 building staff members. Children who attend Jones can qualify in two ways, McGhee explained, by either meeting the criteria of at-risk youth or being a student in need of special education or related services with an Individual Education Plan.
McGhee said students Jones has seen improvement from the fall to spring semester, with 27 students transitioning out of an at-risk status, 74 students meeting or exceeding their grade levels in math and 82 students meeting or exceeding their grade levels in reading - all within one semester. However, the big focus for Jones, McGhee explained, is social-emotional learning.
“Social-emotional learning … is vastly different to being home alone with your family or maybe your cousins, than to be in a class of 14, 15, 20 peers and have to do all day long what an adult tells you to do,” McGhee said. “The biggest part of preschool is really us getting children into that kind of environment where they are learning to manage themselves in that environment and learning to be learners.
“The academic skills are important, and yes we work on those, but more so we want them to learn to be learners, to learn how to be successful and manage themselves in the education setting, which is going to last them a very long time,” she added.
In other business, the board established its meeting dates and locations for the new year. USD 253 will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center, 1700 W 7th Ave, on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month except March, May, November and December.
The board extended the term of two of its members, Board President Leslie Seeley and Vice President Grant Riles “until successors for such positions are elected by the board in the next calendar year.” Seeley and Riles will serve out their extended terms until July.
The meeting’s program highlight was from William Allen White Elementary. Students updated the board on initiatives at William Allen White, including the blood drive, thanksgiving activities, school families, before-school buddies and more.
Board members also received an update from McCownGordon on the ongoing construction projects at Emporia Public Schools. Eric Woltje, senior project manager, said updates to the middle school are 38% complete. Village Elementary is 37% complete, Riverside and Timmerman are out for bids and William Allen White is set to begin the programming stage.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Emporia High School at 5 p.m.
