USD 253 Emporia Public Schools will provide free meals to anyone age 18 and under this summer.
From 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. every Monday-Friday from June 2-July 30 (except July 5), all kids ages 1-18 — whether they are USD 253 students or not — can receive free breakfast and lunch from one of three sites around Emporia: Riverside Elementary, Village Elementary and William Allen White Elementary.
“Anybody can participate, it’s grab-and-go and so they’ll get lunch and then breakfast for the next day,” said Lyndel Landgren, USD 253 Director of Community Relations.
Landgren said that the first time a family goes to one of the meal pick-up sites, all kids who will be receiving free meals throughout the summer will need to be present in the vehicle. The family will then receive a card indicating how many students will need meals. Every day afterward, the students will not need to be present and only the card will need to be brought.
There is no limit to the number of days that families can receive their kids’ meals from the summer program.
“We hope they come every day,” Landgren said.
Landgren said that, even though it is an enormous undertaking, providing free meals to area kids throughout the summer is well worth it.
“It’s a lot of work for our food service team, but we’re happy to provide it for those families,” he said. “That allows them to have meals for the summer for all the students. … We appreciate our food service team that puts all these meals together, obviously, and we are proud of the work they do to feed our kids over the summer and that they have this program available that we can utilize all summer long.”
Landgren urged readers to follow USD 253’s MealSpot Facebook page at facebook.com/MealSpot to find up-to-date meal and menu information throughout the summer.
