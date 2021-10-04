Emporia State University celebrated the long-awaited opening of the Kossover Family Tennis Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.
The new complex features six high-quality courts, two of which are indoors and are the first of their kind in the MIAA. Inside, in addition to the courts, there are also locker rooms, a coach’s office, a player lounge, a study area and an indoor viewing deck.
Former Hornet tennis players Greg Kossover and Ken Hush — who played in the 1980s with current ESU head coach Les Stafford — were the leading donors while dozens of other investors also got involved.
The complex was fully funded with private donations, and, in addition, Kossover announced that Friday evening’s auction to benefit ESU players had raised $37,500. And then, on Saturday morning, he said that Todd and Julie Lair of the Lair Foundation in Wichita matched that $37,000.
Hush said that the idea for the facility was born around five years ago at a reunion of former Hornet tennis players who wanted to give back to the program. Together, they worked to turn what was, admittedly, a high bar into a reality.
“The Kossover Family Tennis Complex is an example of how (vision) may actually be applied to a group with real leadership,” he said.
He also added that the complex’s nomenclature was no accident and that it represented more than just a single person.
“The Kossover family name is a monument for tennis through the Midwest, specifically Kansas,” Hush said. “ … The Kossovers have created an opportunity for many others throughout the Midwest over time.”
Nearly two years after ground was first broken in Oct. 2019, the state-of-the-art facility opened with a proclamation by Gov. Laura Kelly read by former Lt. Gov. Gary Sherrer, an ESU alumnus.
“ … whereas Emporia State’s visionary leaders Greg Kossover and Ken Hush — tennis student-athletes of the 80s — through their generosity and lead gifts that inspired dozens of additional investments made possible a new complex for tennis at Emporia State University,” the proclamation read in part, “and whereas tennis is a lifetime sport for athletes of all ages, and whereas this tennis complex benefits both Emporia State University and the Emporia community as it is used by students, faculty, staff and family, now, therefore, I, Laura Kelly, Governor of the state of Kansas, do hereby proclaim Oct. 2, 2021, as Kossover Family Tennis Complex Opening Day in the state of Kansas and invite citizens to join in the celebration and observation.”
ESU President Allison Garrett and George Milton — Hornet tennis head coach from 1966-1999 — cut the ribbon on the new facility together.
Milton then hit the ceremonial first serve, which was just a tad long. His second attempt was perfect, avoiding what might have been an inauspicious omen.
The Hornets will play an exhibition against McPherson College on Oct. 23 in the first intercollegiate competition at the new complex.
Hush said that the young people who will play on those courts in black and gold are the reason they were built in the first place.
“This is not just a building and courts,” he said. “The Kossover Family Tennis Complex will create experiences for young men and women. … It’s all about the students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.