‘Drawing Home’ by Jamie Brenner. Little, Brown and Company, 2019. 978-0316476799. $28.
Sag Harbor may be a summer playground of the rich and famous, but it has always been home to Emma Mapson.
Following in her father’s footsteps, Emma works at The American Hotel, a Sag Harbor icon. During the busy summer, Emma works long hours at the front desk of the hotel and tries to juggle her work responsibilities with her role as single-parent to Penny, her teenage daughter. She is assisted by Angus, a widower and former neighbor, who moved into her house when his wife passed away.
A budding artist, Penny befriends Henry Wyatt, a reclusive artist who retired to Sag Harbor. Suffering from OCD and anxiety, Penny feels much better when she is drawing. Unfortunately, during his regular visit to the bar at The American Hotel, Henry Wyatt collapses and dies. In his will, he leaves his entire estate to Penny. In the blink of an eye, her life, and the lives of those around her, are forever changed. Is this a dream come true or is this a Cinderella story with everything disappearing at the stroke of midnight?
Art patron Bea Winstead has been Henry Wyatt’s closest friend and partner. Shocked by his sudden death, she is even more stunned to learn that he has left his entire body of work and the one-of-kind house that he designed to an unknown stranger.
Determined to discover how these local con artists stole what she rightly believes is her inheritance, Bea descends on Sag Harbor, dragging along her trusted assistant, Kyle. Bea desires to preserve Henry’s artistic legacy by turning his home into an art museum dedicated to his lifelong body of work. To find the answers she seeks, Bea moves into Henry’s house without permission, setting the stage for a fight with Penny and her mother, Emma.
During her search for clues, she begins to find drawings that she recognizes as Henry’s work scattered throughout Bar Harbor. She begins to collect the mysterious drawings. Are these drawings the clues that she needs to understand the reasoning behind Henry’s surprising bequest?
As the fight between Bea and Emma escalates, who will come out the winner and who will lose?
Once you begin reading this story, you will be caught up in the mystery. Is Bea willing to do anything to win? Will Emma lose everything that she holds dear, including her daughter? This book pulls you in and you will want to keep turning pages until you reach the end of the book.
In this book, Brenner explores the meaning of family, love and home. To learn more about Brenner and her works, go towww.jamiebrenner.com or listen to a Podcast interview featuring Brenner at youtu.be/33yiI9OiEaQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.