Lacy Brokaw, kindergarten and first grade teacher at Logan Avenue Elementary School, was scrolling through Facebook when an ad from The Conscience Kid caught her attention. The ad was asking teachers to apply to receive free anti-racist literature to use in their classrooms.
“I had been looking for something like this for years,” Brokaw said. “I’m always looking for materials to incorporate more cultural education, tolerance, diversity. So I applied.”
Brokaw completed the easy application process, explaining how she planned to use the materials if she received them and then moved on. She had almost forgotten she had applied when she received notice she had in fact been awarded a collection of materials. Her first shipment arrived and was filled with 30 books. She received another 10 books last week.
“I was blown away when I opened a box with thirty books,” Brokaw said. “Mostly hardbacks and mostly award winners.”
The first shipment contained an assortment of books exploring a variety of topics. The books teach about the Holocaust, Native American cultures, disabilities, Cherokee language and accepting self. Included with the books were sample conversations and lesson plans teachers can use as well.
Brokaw and her students dived right into the new material. She developed a project-based learning unit around the question, “How can we celebrate our diverse class, school and world?” Her class researched and read about various aspects of diversity and how to be helpers to people who may have challenges. They explored how to seek understanding about those who are different and how to lift up the voices of Black and brown communities.
“The goal of the unit was to bring awareness and acceptance of people who are different from us,” Brokaw said. “First I focused on bringing awareness to physical differences or challenges, cognitive and mental health differences or challenges, cultural and racial differences. Then we talked about how we can be helpful to people who have challenges.”
The class then voted to select a quote for a bulletin board and each of the students made a poster describing one way to help others. She says watching the changes in her students throughout the unit was impressive. The students had good conversations and cleared up misconceptions they previously had. They learned how to ask questions of people who are different and even became more accepting of their classmates in the process.
“Overall, I wanted them to learn that people who are different from them are still people who have feelings and thoughts and want the same things they do-to belong and to be loved,” Brokaw said. “I am so amazed at how they have internalized it.”
Brokaw’s last shipment from The Conscience Kid arrived last week. She is looking forward to continuing using the materials with her students. She has also offered them to her colleagues as well, hopeful other classrooms will enjoy them as much as hers has.
“Books are a wonderful way to show children there are other people in the world,” Brokaw said. “Children also deserve to see themselves in the stories they read. Having access to diverse books is important in helping children see themselves and see the world around them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.