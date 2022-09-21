Flint Hills Technical College was recently recognized for its graduation rates, ranking in the top ten associate degree-granting colleges for three-year graduation rates.
FHTC was recognized for its achievement by The Chronicle of Higher Education for the third year in a row.
This ranking is based on annual reporting data collected from 880 schools nationwide. That data reflects the graduation rates of first-time, full-time, degree - or certificate-seeking - students who entered in the fall of 2017 and completed an associate degree or earned a certificate at the same institution within three years.
Students pursuing two-year degrees, for example, counted as graduating if they had completed the program by August 31, 2020.
