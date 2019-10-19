“Sundays at the Site” will wrap up a successful 2019 season at 2 p.m Oct. 27, with The Antiques of Red Rocks.
Becky and John Doan will talk about some of the many antiques located in the White home. The Whites traveled the world and brought back many antiquities and artifacts from their trips. There will be an in-depth PowerPoint presentation of items, as well as in-person viewing within the home.
Red Rocks State Historic Site is located at 927 Exchange Street. The program is free, but donations are always welcome.
