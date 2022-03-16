Through a new partnership, KVC Health Systems will make its historical data on the Kansas child welfare system available to a group of graduate students in Emporia State University's Master of Science in Informatics program.
KVC Health Systems' largest subsidiary, KVC Kansas, has been a foster care case management provider on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families since 1996. Over the last 25 years, KVC Kansas has served tens of thousands of children and families with parenting education and support, mental health treatment, foster care, family reunification services, adoption, and other vital services.
KVC's team of developers and data scientists also built and maintain the mobile-friendly case management software and other applications that help social workers and therapists do their work. By organizing its decades of client data in a coherent, accessible, anonymous manner, data scientists can mine the information for new insights.
Some of the topics that may be analyzed include reasons why children enter foster care, length of time in foster care, factors influencing placement stability, placement with relatives and/or siblings and child safety and wellbeing.
By using statistics and modeling techniques to determine future performance based on current and historical data, KVC and ESU will explore the potential of predictive analytics to improve outcomes for children who need temporary foster care.
In addition to uncovering valuable insights, this partnership will help students learn about the ethical, confidential and privacy aspects of data. In this case, the data has been de-identified and will only be analyzed for children who are no longer in foster care.
Students will also learn about how to recognize and account for implicit bias in data. For example, the disproportionate number of Black children in foster care means that data scientists must demonstrate transparency, caution and critical thinking when using predictive analytics.
At the conclusion of the program, students will present their research findings and submit their findings to academic journals.
ESU students will be involved with KVC beyond the data analytics research in two other ways. A group of data science students will complete internships at KVC Health Systems and ESU's Applied Sociology graduate students will work closely with KVC on social justice initiatives.
The Applied Sociology students will learn more about program evaluation and performance management, grant proposal writing, and qualitative research methods.
The M.S. in Informatics program at ESU is a 36-credit hour STEM-focused graduate degree program that provides practical skills in data science and economic research. Students learn to formulate important research questions, collect and analyze data, and provide answers that may have business and/or policy implications.
Dr. Bekah Selby, one of the faculty leads for the program, said, "The partnership with KVC Health Systems is incredibly exciting! It provides our students a rare and valuable opportunity to use real-world data to do applied work during their studies rather than relying on textbook, often hypothetical, datasets.
“Many of our students are mid-career professionals and would find this experience very interesting, rewarding, and productive,” Selby added. “This partnership enhances the educational value of the program; moreover, it brings the expertise of a health economist and high-powered graduate students to assist KVC Health Systems by conducting high-powered analytical research consistent with their mission to provide exceptional care."
"This partnership brings together two resources that, when kept separate, bring limited value to the community," said Lonnie Johnson, Chief Information Officer at KVC Health Systems. "When we combine the academic knowledge of Emporia State University informatics students with the rich historical information owned by KVC, we stand to unlock a plethora of hidden insights that can greatly enhance the way we treat children and families. This research project will also allow us to document how we can avoid the biases that sometimes appear in predictive analytics.”
