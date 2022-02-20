Have you written down all your plans for the next 12 months?
Teachers in Kansas schools would have to do that, under bills in the legislature that have sparked a lot of debate among school boards.
“Horrendous... it's just unrealistic,” Madison board member Janette Luthi said during a meeting this past week.
Senate Bill 393 would require all districts “to annually publish on the internet a list of learning materials and activities used for student instruction at each school of the school district...” the title says.
“It would be a really long list,” North Lyon County Superintendent Robert Blair told his board earlier this month. He said that's one of several bills in Topeka that he's watching closely.
That's because the bill requires “the title, author, organization and website address, if applicable, that is associated with each material and activity that was assigned, distributed or otherwise presented to students...”
“To say this is our entire track for the entire year is absolutely crazy,” Madison-Virgil Superintendent Stephen Jowers said. “It's going to be a mess. It's lose-lose.”
Schools which fail to meet a July 1 deadline to post the material could be fined “two percent of state foundation aid or $1 million, whichever is less,” on a first violation, the bill says. The penalties would go up from there.
“It's scaring people out of education,” Jowers said. “It's scaring people who are thinking about going into education.” He noted there's already a shortage of teachers across Kansas.
Senate Bill 393 received a committee hearing in Topeka Thursday. It currently has seven sponsors, none of them from the Emporia area.
The Associated Press reported a similar House bill won committee approval Thursday. It establishes a “parents' bill of rights,” allowing parents to remove items with violence, sexual content or “excessive profanity” from school libraries.
Similar bills have been introduced in several states this year, in what some see as a crackdown on teaching “critical race theory” in public schools with help from the Heritage Foundation in Washington.
A “curricula transparency” proposal in Indiana sparked a rush on the state Capitol by teachers this past week. A committee hearing there ended with several amendments, including the removal of an online posting requirement.
It's our fault. We elected them.
