An Emporia Public Schools vehicle slid off of the roadway and onto its side Thursday morning, causing damage but no major injuries.
The accident occurred on W. 24th Avenue, just east of Hobby Lobby.
No students were involved.
USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Langren told The Emporia Gazette he could confirm the accident, but had little details to offer.
"Yes, a district van slid off the road this morning," he said. "The district employee is OK."
An overnight winter storm caused slick conditions around the area, with accidents reported on the Kansas Turnpike early Thursday morning.
To the very impatient, arrogant driver to tailgated my truck all the way down 12th ave this morning- you are welcome! My careful driving prevented you causing a terrible accident. YES, it was SLICK in many SPOTS
