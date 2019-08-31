Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center, will host an Artist’s Opening Reception for “Speak to Me” an exhibition by Karen Weatherholt in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St., from 4 – 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The exhibition will be on display from Sept. 4 – 28.
Karen’s intuitive abstract paintings are a celebration of colorful conversations inspired by nature, places and periods of time in one’s life.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday.
