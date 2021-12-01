Officials from USD 253 Emporia Public Schools, HTK Architects and McCown Gordon Construction broke ground on the Logan Avenue Elementary School upgrades Wednesday afternoon.
The Logan Avenue project is the fourth to commence out of the 2019 bond, which includes additions and renovations at district schools and a new early learning facility.
“This just marks our start of construction on the project for Logan Avenue Elementary School,” said school board president Art Gutierrez. “For me, we’re meeting our timelines, we’re getting the promised work that we promised the community done. That’s extremely important. And we have perfect weather, so it’s a really great day.”
The upgrades to the school are multifaceted and will include a new storm shelter, multipurpose area and kitchen space. It will also allow for improved security, modernized classrooms and updates to the systems and temperature controls on the nearly 50-year-old building.
There will also be additional parking once the project is finished.
“It’s really exciting,” said Logan Avenue Elementary principal Vanessa Hinds, who is in her first year in that role. “The teachers are really excited to have those new spaces that we’re getting. They’re not necessarily excited that we’ve lost our parking and everything’s kind of a mess, but we keep looking at the future and keep looking at the positives that are going to happen and so we stick together through that.”
Gutierrez attended Logan Avenue Elementary once upon a time and said it was great to see his old school getting much-needed updates.
“It’s like coming home in a sense,” he said. “I had an amazing education here and it’s great to see this and build upon it for the future in Emporia.
Hinds said that the renovations, once completed, will allow the teachers and students the opportunity to have a more appropriate environment for meeting students’ needs.
“We’ll have more spaces for our programs to spread out,” she said. “Our art and speech and library, those areas won’t have to share spaces anymore. They’ll each have their own dedicated area where kids can go and really focus on what they need to focus on for their learning.”
Construction on the school is scheduled to be completed in the late summer or early fall of 2022.
