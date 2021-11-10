Perry Peterson still leads Tammie Reed for a seat on the USD 251 North Lyon County Board of Education after Lyon County certified its recount Wednesday, but a winner cannot be declared until Osage County certifies its recount results Friday morning.
The Lyon County recount confirmed that Peterson received 127 votes in the county compared to Reed’s 124 for the District 1 Position 4 seat.
Lyon County Clerk and Elections Officer Tammy Vopat said that in Osage County, Peterson had received six votes and Reed received eight, putting Peterson ahead 133-132 before any recounts. These results are subject to change, however, pending the Osage County recount, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.
If the numbers from Osage County remain unchanged, Peterson would maintain a 133-132 lead.
On election night, Peterson unofficially led 125-123 in Lyon County. Deputy Clerk Amie Jackson reported that two provisional ballots and one hand-counted ballot were added to the total to make the margin 127-124. Lyon County canvassed and certified that result Tuesday.
Jackson said that Osage County had originally planned to certify its recount results early next week but that the Osage County Clerk would attempt to reschedule its recount canvas to 10 a.m. Friday morning. That meeting time has yet to be confirmed with the Osage County commissioners
Assuming canvas does take place in Osage County Friday morning, the Lyon County Commission will meet at 1 p.m. that day to certify the result of the race and declare a winner.
While Kansas law does stipulate that in the event of a tie, the winner is determined by a coin-flip or some other form of drawing lots, a tie in this race with just 14 ballots left to be recounted is mathematically impossible.
(2) comments
StOp ThE sTeaL!!!
Every vote counts.
