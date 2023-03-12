David Shiffman, Ph.D., has loved learning and talking about sharks since he was a child. On Friday evening, he brought that depth of knowledge and passion to Albert Taylor Hall while promoting his book, “Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World’s Most Misunderstood Predator.”
Shiffman is a marine conservation biologist at Arizona State University who studies threatened species of sharks and how to protect them. An award-winning scientist, writer, speaker and science educator, his writings have appeared in National Geographic, the Washington Post and Scientific American, in addition to his new book.
The purpose of Shiffman’s book and his lectures is to share an updated perspective on sharks, including why they are one of the most ecologically important species.
“Not only are sharks not bad, they are actively good,” Shiffman said. “The ecosystem services they provide help keep the ocean healthy. When we’re talking about the ocean, these are ecosystems that billions of humans depend on for food security and tens of millions of humans depend on for jobs. We want our oceans to be healthy and the means keeping the food chain healthy and that means keeping the top of the food chain healthy.”
Shiffman talked about threats sharks face from humans, including harvesting for food and the effects of pollution and climate change.
“You might not realize it, but what happens in Kansas impacts the ocean,” he said. “The rivers here flow into the ocean, so it’s important to think about things like fertilizer use and what that puts into the water.”
A first step toward reducing the threat to sharks, is to “vote with your wallet.”
“Stop buying unsustainable seafood because that will pressure producers to end overfishing practices like dragging, dynamite fishing or cyanide fishing,” Shiffman said.
He recommended following marine biologists and other scientists on social media to learn more about conservation efforts and how to help.
Shiffman himself is one of the most followed scientists in the world on social media. Find him under the username @WhySharksMatter, where he is always happy to answer questions about sharks.
Several young children attended the lecture with their adult companions and took advantage of the opportunity to ask an expert their shark questions.
“Kids ask the best questions,” Shiffman said afterward. “Adults don’t ask what your fourth-favorite whale is, but kids do.”
Shiffman’s lecture was part of a full day of engagement at Emporia State University, presented by the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center. In addition to Friday evening’s event for the community, he gave a Shark Talk for ESU students and staff earlier in the day and PAROC hosted a dinner where students had a chance to get to know him and ask questions.
“Dr. Shiffman has expertise in a topic we don’t get to hear often,” PAROC Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Dr. Daphne Mayes said. “Inviting him to come share with our students and our community was a special opportunity.”
