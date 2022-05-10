Most of the class of 2022 in the Emporia State University Teachers College seems to know what it's doing.
Out of 150 students, 90 have grade point averages of at least 3.8. They were honored Friday night at The Teachers College 38th annual Honors Ceremony.
Nine students received Outstanding Undergraduate Awards, while 10 received Outstanding Graduate Awards.
Five retiring faculty members were honored at the ceremony as well. They received a reception at Visser Hall earlier in the day.
Friday's banquet was in person for the first time in three years. The coronavirus forced other plans in 2020-21.
Students completing the teacher education program received their cords Monday during an outdoor ceremony next to the One Room School House. ESU will hold commencement exercises Friday and Saturday.
