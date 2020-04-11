“The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy”; By Elizabeth Kendall; Abrams Press, 2020. $25
The name Ted Bundy is familiar, all too familiar.
We know him as a serial killer, responsible for unnumbered deaths of young women in the Pacific Northwest, in the West and in Florida. Less well known — if known at all — is the name Elizabeth Kendall, the author of “The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.”
Kendall’s brief biography of the six years she spent with Bundy was first issued in the 1980s, but she has revised the book for the current printing. The years have changed her perspective, giving her a better insight into the time she was Bundy’s girlfriend, much of that time unaware of the frightening side of his nature.
Time has also seen a renewed interest in Bundy and found her willing to participate in an Amazon Prime documentary that discussed much of the information in this book. But the years have also increased interest in Kendall. How did she get involved with Bundy? Why did she stay with him?
The daughter of a physician in Ogden, Utah, she had a somewhat privileged upbringing, but she married young and became a mother in her early 20s. When the marriage ended, she felt stigmatized by the divorce and she left college in Utah, taking her toddler daughter to Seattle, where she found a job as a secretary in the University of Washington medical department. When she got a parking ticket, a girlfriend suggested that she forget about it by going out on the town.
That night out brought advances from two men — she chose the handsome one with the easygoing manner and the sense of humor. That man was Ted Bundy.
The relationship was intense, but not always smooth. Bundy became an attentive father figure to Kendall’s young daughter, but he also showed interest in other women and developed a proclivity for disappearing for days at a time. Kendall acknowledges that she was jealous and somewhat possessive, and that her behavior was often influenced by alcohol. When she saw a police sketch of a man suspected in a sexual assault — a man who resembled Bundy — she got in touch with police, who told her they had already cleared him. And she stayed with him.
As readers, we know how the story ends, at least for Bundy, who was executed in Florida’s electric chair. Kendall had to rebuild her life, and she seems to have done that admirably. The current book includes a portion that wasn’t part of the 1981 edition: the memories of Elizabeth’s daughter, Molly Kendall, who shared much of her childhood with Bundy. Her perspective is not the same as her mother’s, but she seems remarkably clear in her assessment of the relationship. And she seems wonderfully unscathed by Bundy’s role in her life.
We’re all missing the opportunity to visit the library now, but the doors will reopen when the health crisis has passed and most of us will be there with our “Want to Read” lists in hand. Perhaps your list will include “The Phantom Prince.”
— Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
