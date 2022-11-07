Two big flag-waving events dominate the calendar this week. But there's also time for everything from Oscars to soup.
“An Evening with Kevin Willmott” will feature a University of Kansas film professor who shared an Academy Award with Spike Lee in 2018 for “BlacKkKlansman.”
Willmott, who was honored for Best Adopted Screenplay, will speak about “film making and social justice” during a free presentation at Emporia State University's Visser Hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Election Day can be more than a choice between Democrats and Republicans. It can also be between chicken noodle and tomato, at “Soup-A-Palooza.”
The Emporia Farmers Market is sponsoring Tuesday's event at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds from 11:00-3:00, with carry-out soup available until 6 p.m. The suggested donation is $6.
In the birthplace of Veterans Day, plenty of events marking that day fill the week's schedule.
The Lyon County History Center will present the movie “Go for Broke” Wednesday at 7 p.m. A Veterans Roundtable takes place that same evening at 7:30 p.m. at the ESU Memorial Union.
Friday is the big day, with a Veterans Day parade marching down Commercial Street beginning at 9:30 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the All Veterans Memorial.
Ex-Marine and singer Josh Gracin will perform that evening at the Granada Theatre at 7 p.m.
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project will keep things going Saturday with its “Home of the Brave:” celebration in Bushong, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Organizers say it will include a World War II reenactment.
