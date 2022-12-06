An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information.
Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
Among other things, INK oversees the state government website and looks for ways to provide more state services online.
The board meets monthly, most recently by teleconference. It currently includes Lieutenant Governor David Toland and Secretary of State Scott Schwab. It also has a seat for someone representing the Kansas Association of School Boards.
Gutierrez is an associate professor at Emporia State University Libraries and Archives.
