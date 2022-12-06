Art Gutierrez

Emporia School Board member Art Gutierrez is joining the board of the Information Network of Kansas.

 Courtesy USD253.org

An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information.

Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”

