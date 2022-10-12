IMG_4641.jpg

Board of Education members, local residents, parents, staff and administrators participate in the USD 253 enrollment study.

School safety concerns, including strobe crosswalks and lockdown procedures, were the main focus of the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening. The board also received a public comment concerning hazing allegations against the Emporia High School football team that occurred in August.

“These young gentlemen that were involved in this, what they did, really in anyone’s mind at all, is akin to rape, and it should not take this long for any charges to be brought,” Emporia resident Steve Hollar said. “Be it misdemeanor or felony charges for these young men, no matter who they are, no matter who their parents are, no matter what their status in this community is, it should have been taken care of long ago. This is an embarrassment to Emporia. This is an embarrassment to the sporting community. Anyone thinking about moving to Emporia, looking into the school system, I would think twice.”

If there is concern about hazing, why hasn't anything been done about the hazing involving sexual battery that happened nearly 7 weeks ago at EHS? You can have all the concerns you want, but they will fall on deaf ears when you have a police department and county attorney who are unwilling to address those concerns. If I was county attorney and knew this happened in my jurisdiction, I would be on the police departments butt to give me what I need to prosecute, and if I was a cop I would make sure I gathered everything the prosecutor needs. This kicking the can down the road stuff going on between the police and prosecutor needs to stop. Other commenters have said the system is just slow and I should be patient, but I've never seen any other sexual battery of a child case take this long, especially when all the information is already in hand. End rant.

