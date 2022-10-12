School safety concerns, including strobe crosswalks and lockdown procedures, were the main focus of the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening. The board also received a public comment concerning hazing allegations against the Emporia High School football team that occurred in August.
“These young gentlemen that were involved in this, what they did, really in anyone’s mind at all, is akin to rape, and it should not take this long for any charges to be brought,” Emporia resident Steve Hollar said. “Be it misdemeanor or felony charges for these young men, no matter who they are, no matter who their parents are, no matter what their status in this community is, it should have been taken care of long ago. This is an embarrassment to Emporia. This is an embarrassment to the sporting community. Anyone thinking about moving to Emporia, looking into the school system, I would think twice.”
The board also voted to reimburse the city of Emporia for the purchase of four solar-operated pedestrian crossings.
Rob Scheib, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, said the strobe crossings will be placed at crosswalks that the district has deemed most dangerous. Those include 12th and Washington by Walnut Elementary, in front of Village Elementary on 15th, on 24th by Emporia Middle School and between Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia High School.
The district would own the crossing signs and the city of Emporia would maintain them. Board member Jennifer Thomas asked about also getting a crossing at Graphic Arts Road. Scheib said the district cannot have a crosswalk with strobes because there is no sidewalk on one side of the street, but if a sidewalk is eventually installed, the district could add them. Board president Leslie Seeley suggested looking into if the city and district could possibly split the cost of getting a sidewalk put in to remedy the issue.
Jared Giffin, Director of Human Resources, also presented the board with a review of the district’s three levels of lockdown and why each would be implemented. The refresher follows two lockdowns and one evacuation all in September for the district.
“Just know that all threats and reports that we get are taken very seriously,” Giffin said. “Our administration and staff take that seriously and we look into anything that comes to us to make sure we are taking the proper steps to keep people safe.”
The board approved a contract with Finalsite, a school website, content management system and communications platform, to create a new and improved website for the district “in order to better market and sustain high quality communication.”
The five-year cost of Finalsite is almost $61,000. The new site would tentatively launch in Spring 2023.
Additionally, the board accepted a quote in the amount of $698,627 from McConnell & Associates to replace the curbs and parking lot in front of Emporia High School. According to the board documents, “The parking lot replacement includes curb replacement for the islands and resetting the curb and gutter all to drain properly, then tearing out the parking lot to a depth of 10”, installing 4” of compacted base rock and then 6” of compacted asphalt and finally re-striping the parking lot to its current layout.”
Eric Woltje, McCownGordon Senior Project Manager, gave the board an update on the ongoing construction projects. Emporia High School is 97% complete, Woltje said, with Logan Avenue Elementary around 95% complete and Village Elementary 12% complete. All three projects should finish up this month.
Emporia Middle School is 12% complete and should be completed in January 2024. Riverside and Timmerman Elementaries are in the fine-tuning stages of preconstruction.
Before the meeting, Board of Education members, local residents, parents, staff and administrators participated in the USD 253 enrollment study to generate recommendations for improving enrollment.
Top recommendations included redistricting boundaries, staff retention and recruitment, a daycare/preschool, virtual and alternative school options and efficiency studies.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
If there is concern about hazing, why hasn't anything been done about the hazing involving sexual battery that happened nearly 7 weeks ago at EHS? You can have all the concerns you want, but they will fall on deaf ears when you have a police department and county attorney who are unwilling to address those concerns. If I was county attorney and knew this happened in my jurisdiction, I would be on the police departments butt to give me what I need to prosecute, and if I was a cop I would make sure I gathered everything the prosecutor needs. This kicking the can down the road stuff going on between the police and prosecutor needs to stop. Other commenters have said the system is just slow and I should be patient, but I've never seen any other sexual battery of a child case take this long, especially when all the information is already in hand. End rant.
