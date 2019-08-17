It begins with a kidnapping. A 12-year-old girl disappears from an exclusive school in Switzerland. Her kidnappers don’t want money, although her father has vast sums at his disposal. If he hopes to see his daughter returned, the mysterious kidnappers say, he will abdicate his position: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
So begins “The New Girl,” the most recent offering from Daniel Silva.
As his fans expect, Silva presents a fast-moving tale that combines current events and his vivid imagination, drawing from sources around the world to tell a thought-provoking story that balances between what is and what might be.
“The New Girl” incorporates Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS), a young leader who intended to modernize his nation. In a foreword, Silva writes that he had begun the novel before the grisly killing happened in fact. He put the manuscript aside when MBS was implicated in the grisly murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. After a time, Silva returned to the novel, incorporating the horrific events. He dedicates the book to his family and to “the 54 journalists who were killed worldwide in 2018.”
In the novel, the Crown Prince, Khalid bin Mohammed (KBM), desperate to rescue his only child, turns to a most unlikely source of help. He calls on Gabriel Allon, legendary spy and sometime assassin, now head of Israeli intelligence. Allon is understandably wary, given the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia and KBM’s role in the death of journalist Omar Nawwaf, but he agrees to try.
The rescue goes dreadfully wrong, but the events open the door to a new plot that threatens the small modicum of security in the region. Allon and Prince Khalid form an uneasy alliance with an unexpected goal: to protect the throne of Saudi Arabia. Allon gathers a cadre of characters who will be familiar from previous novels. Fortunately for new readers, Silva provides enough background to prevent newcomers from foundering in the story.
From Tel Aviv to London to Paris to Moscow to Washington, D.C. — with many stops in between — the action moves quickly as a covert operation unfolds. As in any good espionage story (and probably in real life), things are not always what they seem. The overt world and the secret world collide and many characters fit the description Silva uses for one man, who “lied often and well.”
Readers also get a small lesson in Wahhabism, the branch of Islam prevalent in Saudi Arabia. In the 18th century, Muhammad Abdul Wahhab formed a pact with the Al Saud tribe, now the ruling family, who adopted his hatred of the West, Christians, Jews and Shiite Muslims. The beliefs were adopted by Osama bin Laden, al-Quaeda and the Taliban. A leader who set out to modernize the country would find it an overwhelming task, a solid background for a novel.
If you’re a Silva reader, a new Gabriel Allon novel is cause for rejoicing. If you’re just discovering this series, count yourself lucky at all the great reading that awaits.
There’s more online at danielsilvabooks.com.
— Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
