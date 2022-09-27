EHS-WEB (1).jpg
Courtesy USD 253

A gas leak, reportedly in a science lab, led to an evacuation of Emporia High School Tuesday morning. No injuries are reported and students are now back inside. 

First responders were called to the north side of the school around 9:30 a.m. Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicated the leak in a lab was turned off quickly.

