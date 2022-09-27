A gas leak, reportedly in a science lab, led to an evacuation of Emporia High School Tuesday morning. No injuries are reported and students are now back inside.
First responders were called to the north side of the school around 9:30 a.m. Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicated the leak in a lab was turned off quickly.
"This morning at Emporia High School there was a strong smell of gas in a science classroom," the district said in an email to parents Tuesday morning. "The teacher took appropriate action and evacuated the students. Out of an abundance of caution, all of Emporia High School was then evacuated.
"The Emporia Fire Department was called, and with the help of USD 253 maintenance staff, they were able to locate the issue and resolve the problem. All students and staff are safe and students returned to their classrooms. The new science wing where the gas smell originated will be kept vacant until the smell clears, and then classes will resume as normal. We appreciate our partnership with the Emporia Fire Department in helping keep our students and staff safe."
This is the second scare at EHS in as many weeks. A level 2 lockdown was imposed Tuesday, Sept. 20 due to concerns about a possible gun on school grounds, which turned out to be unfounded.
