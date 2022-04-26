Logan Avenue Elementary School is not new to winning awards. Nor is the school’s relatively new principal.
“I found out the Tuesday during spring break,” Vanessa Hinds said. “I was excited for the staff and students, to celebrate and honor their hard work.”
Hinds and Logan Avenue were rewarded another “Challenge Award” from the Kansas State Department of Education. State Board member Ben Jones presented a certificate of merit to her during this month’s USD 253 board meeting.
It may be the high point of Hinds’s first year at the school. But she’s been at two or three Challenge Award-winning locations before, most recently in Wichita.
“I knew what an honor it was and what a prestigious award it was,” Hinds said Tuesday.
Logan Avenue also received the honor in 2016 and 2020.
“Our teachers really understand that building relationships with students is helpful — using that as a building block to academics,” Hinds said.
A school must meet specific criteria to receive a Challenge Award. USD 253 spokesman Lyndel Landgren said it’s a mix of “outstanding achievement and uncommon accomplishment based on Kansas math and reading assessment results and other qualifying factors.”
The KSDE website notes that a task force from across the spectrum of education considers schools with “high percentages of students from disadvantaged backgrounds” also score well. Logan Avenue’s enrollment is about 55% Hispanic.
“For a lot of our Hispanic families, English is their second language,” Hinds said. “So there are some strategies that go into that... A lot of our teachers do have that certificate and have gone through that training.”
Topeka and other cities have bilingual magnet schools. But Logan Avenue is English-first.
“Those bilingual magnets are really cool,” Hinds said, “but we don’t teach bilingually... We use best teaching practices with our students.”
Hinds wants to continue the relationship focus with students in the upcoming school year. But she has some other ideas to unpack.
“There are some academic things I want to bring, from my time in Wichita,” Hinds hinted. “Some vocabulary strategies.”
Hinds also hopes construction on new space will be complete by October. It will add more modern classrooms, multipurpose space and a storm shelter, among other things.
Logan Avenue is one of three schools in Lyon County to gain that honor this year. USD 252 has the other two: Hartford Junior-Senior High School and Neosho Rapids Elementary School.
The task force which selected 92 Challenge Award schools across Kansas includes members from not only KSDE, but Kansas PTA and the League of Women Voters.
