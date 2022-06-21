A college student from Emporia is bound for South Africa for further study, thanks to an honor society grant.
Thomas Leihsing is one of 125 students nationwide to receive Phi Kappa Phi “Study Abroad Grants.” each grant is worth $1,000.
Leihsing will be a senior at Kansas State University, majoring in fisheries, wildlife and conservation biology. He plans to spend his grant time at a rural estate in the Limpopo region, in Costa Rica focusing on his minor of Spanish.
Leihsing is a member of KSU's University Honors Program, along with several campus wildlife and environmental groups. He's received several awards and scholarships, while assisting in plant species research at the Konza Prairie Biological Station.
Leihsing is one of three KSU students to receive study abroad grants this year.
Phi Kappa Phi is an invitation-only society which honors “excellence in all academic disciples,” according to its website. This year marks 125 years since its founding in Maine.
