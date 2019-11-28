Tuesday will be the last day to enjoy the Lyon County History Center’s second floor exhibits before it temporarily closes for nearly three months.
The closing is required to ensure the safety of visitors and artifacts while a remodel is underway.
When the Lyon County History Center opened its doors in 2016, staff was aware of the importance of keeping things fresh. Three years later, plans are underway to reboot the space with new stories, artifacts and archival materials. It is the goal to include nearly 500 objects, photos and other documents that will tell the story of Lyon County.
Last year, the History Center received a grant from the Cleve Cook and Emporia Lion’s Club fund to refresh the second floor exhibit space. The past year has been spent researching the stories that will be included in the remodel. This summer, new cases were purchased and a floor plan for the exhibits was designed.
In addition to the exhibit space reboot, the Loretto Langley Kids Zone has gone under a makeover as well. Thanks to the generosity of Emporia Rotary Club, Rotary District, the Emma Huth Foundation, the St. Patrick’s Committee and the Earl and Stelouise Sauder Youth Assistance Fund, new hands-on activities to educate and entertain kids of all ages have been added. The Kids Zone remodel will be completed next year as well.
The History Center will remain open during regular business hours (10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday), for special events, rentals, research and museum store shopping. A temporary exhibit will be displayed on the first floor while the second floor is closed.
“Baby It’s Cold Outside,” will feature an ice plow, textiles including quilts and coats, other cold weather-related artifacts,and photos with winter scenes. The exhibit will run through March.
The Lyon County History Center is located at 711 Commercial St. For more information, visit explorelyoncounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.